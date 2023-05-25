RIYADH — The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned of expected weather fluctuations in most regions of Saudi Arabia from Friday until Tuesday.

The NCM said there are chances for moderate to heavy thunderstorm accompanied by hail and active winds that would kick up dust, and cause torrential rain in the regions of Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Jazan, and Tabuk from Friday night, and its severity will increase from Sunday until Tuesday.

Al-Jouf and the Northern Borders will also be affected by weather fluctuations on Saturday, and its severity will increase on Monday and Tuesday, the NCM said.

The NCM expects Riyadh, Al-Qassim, Hail, Najran, and parts of Makkah, Madinah to witness thunderstorms, and downward winds with a speed of more than 50 km/h raising dust from Friday. The severity of the weather conditions will increase on Monday and Tuesday.

