DHAHRAN: Saudia and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement at the head office of the Prince Sultan Aviation Academy in Jeddah.

This deal will enhance work between the two bodies, which includes Ithra’s consultancy contribution in developing interactive experiences for an upcoming exhibition on “The Journey of Saudia,” as well as the history of aviation in the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed by Saudia’s Group Chief Marketing Officer Khaled bin Abdulgader Tash and Saudi Aramco’s head of public affairs, Talal Al-Marri. It encompasses various projects that contribute to enriching cultural and knowledge content.

Special holiday packages will be designed to promote creative tourism, while also promoting Ithra’s role as a cultural destination by including its content in the entertainment programs provided on-board and by displaying Ithra’s logo on one of Saudia’s planes.

“The signing of this agreement is a living example of integration and cooperation, as it brings together the Kingdom’s national carrier and one of the most prominent international cultural centers. As for the content and areas of cooperation, they aim to exchange expertise and benefit, in the best way possible, from the technical and human capabilities to highlight all the efforts and expand their scope,” Tash said.

He added that “this is undoubtedly a perfect opportunity to invest in this partnership with Ithra as a consultant, especially that this center excelled in showcasing the history of energy production. Furthermore, the remaining fields of cooperation will provide adequate opportunities to introduce the latest services and products to the different segments of society.”

Al-Marri said that the partnership “widens the circle of those benefiting from the center’s qualitative programs. It also presents additional opportunities to those wishing to discover the vast worlds Ithra provides to creative people. We always seek to find various opportunities to enrich the content, inspire the minds and create new and inspiring experiences.

“This partnership contributes to supporting national cultural tourism and enabling the sectors of culture, knowledge and entertainment.”