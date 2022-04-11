The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced it has raised the number of pilgrims for the Hajj season this year to one million from inside and outside the country, according to the quotas allocated to countries, provided the pilgrims adhere to the health protocols laid down by Saudi Arabia’s health authorities, reports Al-Rai daily. The daily said the following controls are put in place by the authorities:

■ This year’s Hajj is for the age group less than 65 years, provided they have taken the Covid-19 vaccination doses approved by the Ministry of Health.

■ Those coming for Hajj from outside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are required to submit a negative PCR test result for the Corona virus (Covid-19) — a sample taken no more than 72 hours before the date of departure to the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stressed “the need for pilgrims to adhere to the precautionary measures and follow the preventive instructions during the performance of their rituals in order to preserve their health and the safety of others.”

Meanwhile, official sources in the Ministry of Awqaf said the number of Kuwaiti pilgrims as per the quota to be determined by the Saudi authorities will decrease after the Kingdom announced that it will allow only one million to perform the pilgrimage.

The sources told Al-Qabas: “We are waiting for a letter from the Saudi authorities represented by the Ministry of Hajj to determine the number of pilgrims.” On a related level, the sources confirmed that the Ministry of Awqaf did not receive any response regarding enabling the bedoun to perform Umrah, and neither rejection nor approval.

