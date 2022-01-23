RIYADH — The Ministry of Health stated that the booster dose of coronavirus vaccine prevents severe disease and reduces the chances of infection as it doubles the level of antibodies reached inside the body by a large amount while compared to the level formed by obtaining the second dose.



It noted that all those who recovered from infection must receive the booster dose as it is important for their health and safety.



The ministry revealed that it is still unknown whether all those who recovered from coronavirus infection would have a protective immune response against infection again or not.



It said that studies are still under way about the actual preventive period against the virus among those who recovered from the disease.



In a statement, the ministry stressed the need to strictly follow preventive instructions under all circumstances. The medical experts recommend that those who recovered from coronavirus infection should receive the due dose of the vaccine at least 10 days after infection.



According to the ministry, the immunity acquired due to infection of the virus may not resist the mutated variant. However, the infection of mutant does not have the same effect among those who received doses of vaccine and a booster dose.