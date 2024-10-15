RIYADH — The General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued a warning to take utmost caution and vigil amid forecast of moderate to heavy rain to hit Makkah and some other regions of Saudi Arabia until Friday



The Makkah region is expected to experience moderate to heavy rainfall, accompanied by flash floods, hail, and strong winds. Taif, Maysan, Adham, and Al-Ardiyat in the Makkah region are particularly at risk, while Turabah may face lighter rainfall.



Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the regions of Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, and Najran, while the Eastern Province may experience lighter showers. The Riyadh region will also be affected, with light to moderate rain forecast for Wadi Al-Dawasir, Al-Sulayyil, Al-Aflaj, Hawtah Bani Tamim, and Al-Kharj, the Saudi Press Agency reported.



The Civil Defense urged the public to exercise caution, avoid areas prone to flash floods, including valleys, and to refrain from swimming in flooded areas. It also called on the people to stay updated on the latest weather information through various media channels.

