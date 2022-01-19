RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 5,928 new infections on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 1,525 were recorded in Riyadh, 753 in Jeddah, 332 in Makkah, 281 in Madinah, 214 in Dammam, 211 in Hofuf, and 122 in Rabigh. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 578,812 after 4,981 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,912 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 54.3 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.