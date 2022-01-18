RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 5,873 new infections on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 1,911 were recorded in Riyadh, 723 in Jeddah, 384 in Makkah, 168 in Hofuf, 157 in Madinah, 143 in Taif, 135 in Dammam, 134 in Abha, and 107 in Jazan. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 573,831 after 4,535 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,910 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 54.1 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.