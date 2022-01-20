RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 5,591 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 1,476 were recorded in Riyadh, 551 in Jeddah, 295 in Makkah, 249 in Dammam, 213 in Hofuf, 190 in Madinah, and 115 in Abha. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 584,050 after 5,238 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,914 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 54.5 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.