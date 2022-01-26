PHOTO
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced three deaths from COVID-19 and 4,526 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 1,489 were recorded in Riyadh, 472 in Jeddah, 198 in Hofuf, 194 in Makkah, 139 in Madinah, 137 in Dammam, and 119 in Jazan. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 617,114 after 5,772 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,927 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Nearly 56 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
