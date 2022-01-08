RIYADH: Saudi Arabia confirmed 3,575 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 572,225.

It also confirmed two new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the Kingdom’s death toll to 8,890.

The Ministry of Health said that of the current cases, 117 remain in critical condition.

It added that 817 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 544,978.

More than 52.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered since the Kingdom’s immunization campaign began. The ministry, which has 587 vaccine centers throughout the Kingdom, urged people who have not yet received a jab to register to receive one through its Sehhaty app.

Meanwhile, testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have helped millions of people since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms, or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

 

Copyright: Arab News © 2022 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.