RIYADH — The Saudi Ministry of Culture has launched an exciting initiative for emerging creatives, the 'Emerging New Media Artists' Program, which will be hosted at the upcoming Diriyah Art Futures (DAF) center.



This unique opportunity is designed for up-and-coming artists from the region and around the world.



Participants will gain access to state-of-the-art equipment, a production budget, and diverse learning opportunities, including mentorship from renowned international digital artists.



This initiative is a collaboration between the Ministry and Diriyah Company, introducing DAF as the first center in the region dedicated to New Media Arts.



DAF, located in Historical Diriyah, is set to become a hub of creative activity and a global cultural landmark, promoting artistic exploration in various visual disciplines.



The program, created in partnership with Le Fresnoy — Studio National des Arts Contemporains in France, spans one year and focuses on creative production training.



To be eligible, applicants must be 35 years old or younger, at the graduate or postgraduate level, and have experience in digital and new media arts.



Applications for this transformative educational experience are now open.

