SalamAir has launched the direct flight from Suhar in Oman to Shiraz in Iran. With the launch of this flight, SalamAir has become the first operator from Oman to connect the two cities.

The new route flight will depart from Suhar at 2.25 pm and arrive in Shiraz at 4 pm evey Monday. Promotional fares start from RO35

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, “There is tremendous demand for travel between Oman and Iran, thanks to the social, cultural, and business ties. We are excited to bring SalamAir's convenience, and reliability to people traveling between Suhar and Shiraz be it for business, medical, leisure, or visiting family & friends. With the launch of this destination, SalamAir is opening Suhar to international destinations. We look forward to welcoming passengers from both popular destinations. With unmatched Omani hospitality, SalamAir offers impeccable service and we are happy that travelers continue to enjoy flying with us. We will continue to increase our network across the world to meet the requirements of both business and leisure travelers.”

He added; The connectivity reflects the strong ties between Oman and Iran in a number of areas as well as the network expansion is in line with our vision to expand our footprint in strategic markets and grow our business profitably and meet Oman Vision 2040.”

Nestling in the mountainous area, Shiraz is the capital city of Fars province and the sixth-largest city in Iran after Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan, Tabriz, and Karaj. The city is located in the south of Iran and northwest of Fars Province, in a green plain on the foothills of the Zagros Mountains (1500 meters above sea level). The city features a mild climate in the regular seasons, and it is known for its famous poets, gardens, and flowers. Shiraz covers the most popular mountains in Iran such as Drak, Babakohi, Jahl Makam, and Spzebushan mountain. It's worth mentioning that, the seasonal river flows through the northern part of the city and into Maharloo Lake. Shiraz is the economic center of southern Iran. The city's economy depends on its local products including grapes, wood, cotton, and rice. As well as some industries such as cement, sugar, fertilizer, textile products, metal, and carpets.

SalamAir flies to domestic destinations including Muscat, Salalah, Suhar, and international destinations to Dubai, Doha, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, Dammam, Shiraz, Istanbul, Trabzon, Alexandria, Khartoum, Multan, Sialkot, Karachi, Dhaka, Chattogram, Kathmandu, Osh, Bishkek, Calicut, Jaipur, Trivandrum, and Lucknow.