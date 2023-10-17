Giving a stunning contrast to overcast skies, greenery in the UAE mountains bloomed as rains poured over some regions on Tuesday.

As predicted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), residents in Fujairah and Khor Fakkan saw showers as they hit roads and went about their day.

Videos posted on weather monitoring platform Storm Centre showed some greenery greeting motorists in the mountains of Fujairah. The scenic view comes after cloud-seeding-boosted rains hit parts of the country over the weekend.

In another video, rain drizzles as a cloudy sky hovers above the mountain range.

Today's rain, the NCM said, could last until 7pm. It raised a yellow alert in Fujairah, urging residents to be on the lookout when stepping out for outdoor activities.

Temperatures are set to drop to 19ºC today, with the highest reaching 40ºC in internal parts of the country.

