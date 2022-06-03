RIYADH — The CEO of the Natioinal Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification (NCVC), Dr. Khalid Al-Abdulkader, said that Saudi Arabia's environment is hot and barren, and the average rainfall may not exceed 75%.



Al-Abdulkader made the remarks during an interview with Al-Ekhbariya channel, where he revealed some of the environmental problems that the Kingdom is facing currently.



The rainfall around Saudi Arabia is very little, except for the southern region, where the rate of rain is higher than others, Al-Abdulkader clarified.



He also said that because of the low levels of rainfall, if only one tree has been cut down, it would take decades to compensate for the loss.



The mountains, valleys, parks and coasts in Saudi Arabia are protected by law, and the penalty for cutting down one tree is SR2,000.



The penalty for excessive logging in valleys or on top of mountains may reach SR30 million, in addition to imprisonment.



The livestock in the Kingdom exceeds the capacity of the pastures by 3 times, Al-Abdulkader said, noting that with the continuation of grazing, the pastures have become barren.



Al-Abdulkader asked the authorities to regulate grazing to help preserve the plant wealth in the country.



With the participation of all regions, Saudi Arabia managed to plant 10 million new trees in six months during 2021, he said, adding that there will be a strategy for afforestation.

