Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be hot with scattered clouds becomes partly cloudy to cloudy at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore will see hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy with weak chance of light rain , the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly southwesterly at first , northwesterly - northeasterly 05 -15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northwesterly - northeasterly 03 -13 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 01 - 02 FT, while offshore, it will be 1 - 3 FT.

Visibility inshore will be 05 - 09 km, while offshore, it will be 04 - 09 km.

