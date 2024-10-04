Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hot daytime, with slight dust to blowing dust at places at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of strong wind at places at times.

Offshore, the weather will be fine, the report added, warning of expected strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 30 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 30 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 feet, rising to 5 feet; while offshore will be 3 - 7 feet, rising to 10 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 / 3 km or less at places at times; while offshore will be 4 - 8 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 05:28 - 16:43 00:06 - 12:18 38Mesaieed 07:04 - 18:11 00:55 - 12:48 37Wakrah 06:42 - 17:37 00:18 - 12:22 38Al Khor 16:33 - 05:58 **:** - 00:00 38Ruwais 05:58 - 18:03 00:00 - 12:23 36Dukhan 10:59 - 23:24 04:45 - 17:18 36Abu Samra 10:39 - 23:05 04:23 - 16:35 38 Sunrise: 05:27 LT Sunset: 17:16 LT-------------------------



