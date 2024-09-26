Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hot daytime and slight to blowing dust at times, the Department of

Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind at places at times.

Offshore, it will see some clouds at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 30 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 12 - 22 KT, gusting to 30 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 2 - 4 ft, rises to 5 ft; while offshore, it will be 4 - 7 ft, rises to 10 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 3 km or less at places at times; while offshore it will be 5 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 12:41 - **:** 04:15 - 22:12 40Messaid 14:23 - **:** 03:09 - **:** 41Wakrah 12:10 - 22:54 02:59 - **:** 40Al Khor 20:14 - 11:20 17:05 - 04:55 40Ruwais 11:20 - **:** 04:55 - 18:20 34Dukhan 04:16 - 16:14 10:12 - 23:01 37Abu Samra 03:37 - 15:54 09:30 - 22:43 37 Sunrise: 05:24 LTSunset: 17:25 LT------------------------

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).