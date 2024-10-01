Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be hazy at places at first, becomes hot with a chance of local rainy clouds maybe thundery daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of thundery rain expected associated with strong wind at places daytime.

Offshore, the weather hazy at times with scattered clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 08 - 18 KT, reaching 38 KT at places with thundery rain.

Offshore, it will be mainly southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 05 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft, rises to 4 ft at times; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft, rises to 6 ft at times.

Visibility will be 4 - 8 km inshore, and 4 - 9 km offshore.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 04:03 - 15:51 10:12 - 23:28 39Messaid 05:34 - 17:19 00:33 - 10:21 39Wakrah 05:23 - 16:01 10:06 - 23:38 35Al Khor 15:15 - 04:40 22:43 - 11:02 38Ruwais 04:40 - 16:35 11:02 - 23:14 33Dukhan 09:13 - 21:24 02:53 - 15:21 35Abu Samra 09:17 - 21:29 03:00 - 14:29 40 Sunrise: 05:26 LTSunset: 17:20 LT-------------------------

