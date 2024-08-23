Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be humid and hot daytime with scattered clouds at times, and a chance of local clouds maybe rainy at places by noon, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy with scattered clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 to 15 knot, gusting to 20 knot daytime.

Offshore, it will be variable southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 03 to 13 knot.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet; while offshore, it will be 1 to 3 feet.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 04 to 10 km.

