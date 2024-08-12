Doha: Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Sunday will be humid with hazy and hot daytime with some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be humid with hazy and some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will variable northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 05 -15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 05 -15 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 FT, while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 FT.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km, while offshore, it will be 4 - 9 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max

Doha 10:13 - 19:29 03:29 - 15:07 33

Mesaieed 11:06 - 20:36 04:25 - 13:30 33

Wakrah 10:55 - 21:02 04:14 - 14:55 33

Al Khor 19:43 - 09:12 14:38 - 03:04 31

Ruwais 09:12 - 21:05 03:04 - 15:28 31

Dukhan 02:23 - 14:45 08:22 - 21:10 31

Abu Samra 01:55 - 14:03 07:51 - 19:56 32



Sunrise: 05:06 LT

Sunset: 18:11 LT

