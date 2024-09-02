Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be hazy at places at first, hot daytime with scattered clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will hazy to misty at first, scattered clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places at times.

Offshore, it will be northeasterly - northwesterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km; while offshore, will be 4 - 9 km / 3 km or less at first.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max-------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 03:22 - 16:38 10:27 - **** 38Mesaieed 05:14 - 18:18 01:47 - 10:24 39Wakrah 03:41 - 17:11 00:05 - 10:14 38Al Khor 16:00 - 05:10 **** - 11:25 37Ruwais 05:10 - 17:00 11:25 - 23:54 34Dukhan 09:38 - 21:41 03:18 - 15:38 37Abu Samra 09:40 - 21:53 03:23 - 14:45 37 Sunrise: 05:15 LTSunset: 17:51 LT------------------

