Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be misty at places at first, becoming hot daytime, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable at first, becoming mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, it will be 1 - 3 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 10 km/ 3km; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 08:56 - 18:32 02:27 - 15:09 41Mesaieed 10:14 - 19:16 02:52 - 16:05 41Wakrah 09:46 - 19:59 02:50 - 15:51 38Al Khor 19:14 - 08:21 14:49 - 02:16 45Ruwais 08:21 - 20:34 02:16 - 14:54 38Dukhan 01:48 - 14:00 07:40 - 20:29 38Abu Samra 01:23 - 13:30 07:15 - 19:35 41 Sunrise: 05:17 LTSunset: 17:43 LT------------------------

