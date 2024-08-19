Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will hazy at places at first, humid and hot daytime with scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy at times with scattered clouds to partly cloudy at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea at northeastern area.

Wind inshore will be northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 5 - 15 KT, gusting to 20 KT at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 8 - 18 KT, gusting to 23 KT at northern area.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft rises to 4 ft at times, while offshore, it will be 3 - 5 ft rises to 7 ft at northern area.

Visibility will be 4 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 02:54 - 16:36 09:44 - ** : ** 39Mesaieed 04:03 - 18:23 01:55 - 10:31 38Wakrah 02:28 - 17:44 00:15 - 09:59 37Al Khor 16:54 - 04:56 **:** - 10:54 38Ruwais 04:56 - 16:46 10:54 - 23:50 37Dukhan 09:38 - 21:51 03:30 - 15:34 40Abu Samra 08:56 - 21:22 04:07 - 15:39 40 Sunrise: 05:09 LTSunset: 18:05 LT-----------------------(QNA)



Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).