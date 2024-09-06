Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Friday will be hazy at places at first, becoming hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will hazy with some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 5-15 KT, gusting to 23 KT at places daytime.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly northeasterly - northwesterly at a speed of 3-13 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1-2 ft; while offshore, it will be 1-3 ft.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 4 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max---------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 05:56 - 17:53 01:23 - 13:00 39Mesaieed 07:49 - 19:26 02:14 - 13:16 40Wakrah 07:36 - 19:04 01:49 - 12:50 40Al Khor 17:43 - 07:02 12:06 - 01:07 41Ruwais 07:02 - 18:59 01:07 - 13:18 35Dukhan 12:10 - **:** 05:54 - 18:25 38Abu Samra 11:47 - **:** 05:34 - 17:33 38 Sunrise: 05:16 LTSunset: 17:46 LT------------------------

