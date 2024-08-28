Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be hazy to misty at places at first, becomes hot to very hot daytime with some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be hazy to misty at times with some clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first less than 5 KT, becomes mainly northwesterly - northeasterly at a speed of 5 to 15 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable mainly southeasterly - northeasterly at a speed of 3 - 13 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft; while offshore, it will be 1 - 3 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 5 - 9 km / 3 km or less at places at first.

Offshore will be 4 - 8 km / 3 km or less at places at times.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 13:28 - **** 05:13 - **** 40Mesaieed 15:20 - **** 05:43 - **** 40Wakrah 13:13 - 22:55 06:06 - 20:43 38Al Khor 20:32 - 11:53 16:58 - 05:21 41Ruwais 11:53 - **** 05:21 - 18:37 38Dukhan 04:30 - 16:44 10:36 - 23:19 38Abu Samra 04:08 - 16:27 09:59 - 22:39 41 Sunrise: 05:13 LTSunset: 17:56 LT------------------------(QNA)

