Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Wednesday will be hot daytime and humid with haze, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will be fine, becoming hazy later, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northwesterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03 - 13 KT.

Offshore, it will be southwesterly to northwesterly at a speed of 04 - 14 KT at first, becoming northeasterly to southeasterly later.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 3 ft; while offshore, it will be 2 - 4 ft.

Visibility inshore will be 4 - 9 km; while offshore, will be 4 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max----------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 11:30 - **:** 03:10 - **:** 39Mesaieed 12:50 - **:** 03:17 - **:** 39Wakrah 11:40 - 20:22 03:44 - 19:24 38Al Khor 20:20 - 09:45 16:47 - 03:29 39Ruwais 09:45 - 22:28 03:29 - 16:43 36Dukhan 03:15 - 15:30 09:02 - 22:08 38Abu Samra 02:49 - 15:03 08:26 - 21:02 40 Sunrise: 05:18 LTSunset: 17:41 LT------------------------

Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).