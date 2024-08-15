Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Thursday will be hazy at first, hot daytime with some clouds at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy with some clouds at times the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable, becomes mainly northeasterly - northwesterly 6 - 16 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable northeasterly - northwesterly 3 - 13 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1 - 2 ft, while offshore, it will be 1 - 3 ft.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 4 - 8 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Doha 14:23 - **:** 05:28 - **:** 39Mesaieed 16:21 - **:** 06:25 - **:** 38Wakrah 15:13 - **:** 06:24 - **:** 36Al Khor **:** - 00:24 19:22 - 06:00 41Ruwais 00:24 - 12:56 06:00 - 19:58 36Dukhan 05:52 - 18:10 11:18 - **:** 38Abu Samra 05:05 - 17:26 10:18 - 23:13 40 Sunrise: 05:07 LTSunset: 18:08 LT-----------------------

