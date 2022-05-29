Muscat: Some parts of the Sultanate of Oman may witness thunderstorms from Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

"Convective clouds development associated with thunderstorms are expected over Al Hajar mountains and adjoining areas gradually started by Tuesday. There are chances of scattered clouds with isolated rain along the coastal areas of Al Wusta and Dhofar Governorates gradually starting by Wednesday," Oman Meteorology said in a statement.

