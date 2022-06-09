Muscat - Oman Airports has planted more than 900 trees at Muscat International Airport as part of the national initiative to plant 10 million trees in the Sultanate of Oman.

"In solidarity with the efforts made by the Environment Authority to preserve and sustain biodiversity, Oman Airports has planted 1,000 trees as an initial stage at Muscat International Airport. Which is part of its participation in the national initiative to plant 10 million Omani wild trees in different environments in the Sultanate of Oman," Oman Airports said in a statement.

