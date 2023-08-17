The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued orange and yellow alerts on Thursday morning amidst dusty weather conditions in some parts of Abu Dhabi.

Residents are urged to take extra precaution and be prepared for dust storm, particularly in the emirate's Habshan region, from this morning until 4.30pm, according to the NCM advisory.

During such conditions that could lead to poor visibility, drivers are reminded to slow down and be careful on the roads.

Al Ruwais, Al Mirfar and parts of Liwa and Al Ain have been placed on yellow alert. This means residents should be on the lookout when going for outdoor activities.

Here's a map of the affected areas:

Though the day is expected to be clear to partly cloudy, winds are likely to get stronger at times, according to the Met department's weather forecast today. Rain may also fall on the east coast.

