Muscat – Muscat Municipality recently announced that hanging laundry in balconies of residential buildings is against the law, with fines ranging from RO50 to RO500 for violations. The rule has sparked varied opinions among residents. Here is what Muscat Daily readers said –

Jayatee Choudhury, Student

It is undoubtedly a good decision to be enforced especially on houses overlooking roads. High rises as well as newly constructed buildings ought to have a common area for drying. Also, all buildings must have boards emphasising the ‘no balcony laundry’ rule.

Saeed al Balushi, Driver

The municipality should consider having public drying areas or offer leniency for those who lack indoor drying options. Fines should be reasonable, especially for families struggling with space and resources. I feel that the fines are high. Sometimes people make mistakes and such high fines are depressing for the common man. I do not welcome the move.

Sanjay Sharma, Engineer

I agree that this is a good rule, though the fines are too high. I feel the authorities also need to look at the building options. Many flats do not have an open space to hang laundry. Hence there must be regulations – when flats are being made, it must include space for laundry.

Khalid Ahmed, Businessman

It is indeed a good rule as there are times when drying clothes spoil the look of the city. The rule is necessary for maintaining the city’s image. It improves the overall appearance of neighbourhoods, making these more presentable to tourists and residents alike. However, there should be a grace period to allow people time to adjust.

Salman Khan, Quantity surveyor

There are many careless people who do not bother about others. I have seen people hang clothes and even undergarments outside. Not only does it look ugly and spoil the look of the neighbourhood but also causes embarrassment.

Kevin D’Souza, Private sector employee

I do not feel it is a good rule. There can be warnings or awareness campaigns but not so hefty fines. There are many countries in Europe, like Italy and France, where one can see colourful laundry hanging in balconies. There’s something called laundry art, too.

Mohammed al Harthi, PRO

For families living in apartments without drying space, this is difficult. Not everyone can afford dryers, and finding alternatives could take time. The fines seem too high, and there needs to be a practical solution for residents. New buildings need to be designed so that wet clothes can be accommodated without defiling the city’s beauty.