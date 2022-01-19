Nicaragua celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 on Tuesday with a speech by the country’s ambassador to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), who spoke of the outstanding bilateral ties between his country and the UAE.

Sultan Mohammed Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs, welcomed Mohamed Mohamed Farrara, Ambassador of Nicaragua to the GCC, who holds official residence in Kuwait, according to a press release issued by Expo 2020 Dubai.

Al Shamsi said, "Nicaragua’s pavilion shines a light on the country’s unique history and cultural legacy, highlighting the many touristic and commercial opportunities that are available to a variety of local and international stakeholders.

"We are proud to have Nicaragua as a committed and active participant at Expo 2020 Dubai and hope to build on the existing partnerships between our two countries. Throughout Expo 2020 Dubai and beyond, we are keen to explore opportunities for commercial and investment cooperation, as well as knowledge exchange in sectors of mutual priority, such as renewable energy, agriculture, tourism and education," Al Shamsi said.

Farrara, who is also the Commissioner-General of the Nicaragua Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, noted Nicaragua’s strong ties with the UAE, as he thanked the leadership for facilitating his nation’s participation at the global event.

"In recent years, the bilateral relations between Nicaragua and the United Arab Emirates have had a remarkable development, even more so with the visit of H.H. Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to our country in 2009, and his meeting with Comandante Daniel Ortega, President of the Republic," the ambassador pointed out.

"Our relations have subsequently resulted in the signing of a series of cooperation agreements in different areas. We express our gratitude to the government and the people of the United Arab Emirates for the kind invitation and the opportunity to make Nicaragua’s participation in this international exhibition possible," Farrara said.

The envoy also took the opportunity to extend a warm invitation to the more than 200 International Participants at Expo 2020 Dubai to consider setting up businesses in Nicaragua.

"Nicaragua is a Central American country with a diversity of natural resources [that[ provides investment opportunities [in the field of] agriculture, energy, tourism, transportation, infrastructure and mining, among others," he said.

Nicaragua’s pavilion showcases its human and natural resources, providing a fascinating window into this remarkable nation. Visitors will learn about the country’s colourful architecture and stark volcanic landscapes to idyllic beaches and lush rainforest, as well as a vibrant entrepreneurial scene that offers a wealth of opportunities.

