RIYADH — New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stayed below the 5,000-mark on Sunday with 4,535 new infections recorded over the past 24 hours.



According to a statement from the Ministry of Health, 2 persons have died due to complications caused by the virus over the past 24 hours.



This brings the total number of confirmed infections in the Kingdom to 652,354 and the virus-related fatalities to 8,920.



According to the ministry, a total of 5,072 people recovered over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of people free from the deadly virus to 599,834.



According to the ministry, among the active cases 655 of them were in critical condition.