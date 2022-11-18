The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) announced that Commemoration Day and National Day holidays for the private sector will be from December 1 to December 3, 2022.

“The Ministry announces the three-day official paid holiday in implementation of the UAE Cabinet resolution on public holidays for the public and private sectors for 2021 and 2022,” Mohre said in a statement.

Since Sunday is a holiday in the UAE, work will resume on Monday, December 5. For those who have a Sunday off, this would work out to a four-day weekend.

The UAE Cabinet has granted equal leaves to the public and private sectors. The decision ensures that employees of both sectors get equal number of official holidays.

The UAE officially marks the annual Commemoration Day on November 30 to celebrate the country's martyrs and recognise their giving and sacrifices. However, the holiday for Commemoration Day is clubbed together with the National Day break.

This will be the last official holiday this year. The first official holiday of the year 2023 is on January 1 — Gregorian New Year.

