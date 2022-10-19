The weather in the UAE will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Red and yellow fog alerts have been issued all over the Emirates. The yellow indicates areas in which fog is expected to form, while the red indicates areas in which fog will actually form, and visibility will drop to less than 1000m.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist forming over some coastal and internal areas.

Temperatures are set to reach 37°C and 36°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. The emirates will see lows of 24°C and 25°C.

Light to moderate winds will blow. Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

