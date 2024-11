ERBIL-- An earthquake measuring 4.2 on Richter scale jolted Mosul city in Iraq's Nineveh Governorate, Iraq's Meteorological Organization and Seismology said on Sunday.

The quake took place 40km northeast Mosul, causing no casualties, the organization said.



A week ago, a seism occurred at Dahok Governorate near Turkish border, it noted, referring to 20 others inside Iraq throughout October.

