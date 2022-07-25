Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a low-fare national airline of the UAE, has launched a unique competition, wherein adventure seekers will take flight to an undisclosed destination, where they will then spend the weekend ‘getting lost’ in a new experience.

The ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition encourages travellers to seize the moment, live life to the fullest and create unforgettable memories in a mystery destination in the vast and expanding Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network.

The Wizz Air flight will depart from Abu Dhabi on August 26 and return on August 28.

The competition to win a seat opens today, and to be in for the chance of winning, applicants must share a post on Instagram of their most memorable travel moment, and tag @WizzAir with the hashtag #GetLostwithWizz by midnight on August 7.

Standout posts, with the most creative, adventurous, exciting, or humorous pictures – which also have the highest engagement – will stand the best chance of winning a ticket. The 100 winners will get a chance to embark on the thrill of the unknown together with one partner, receiving free flight tickets, two nights’ accommodation, and travel insurance.

The competition starts at 14:00 GST on July 25 and closes at 23:59 GST on August 7. In order to be eligible, entrants must have a public profile and follow @WizzAir on Instagram. Full details and the terms and conditions can be found on Wizz Air Instagram.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “We are very excited to launch our ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition, with a flight to an exciting, yet unknown destination. Whether it’s a vibrant city or natural paradise, the Wizz Air Abu Dhabi network offers exotic, culturally rich, and diverse destinations.

“Wizz Air is committed to providing exciting and unique travel opportunities and the ‘#GetLostwithWizz’ competition allows adventure seekers to embrace the unexpected by providing a packed weekend full of unmissable travel experiences. We look forward to welcoming the winners on board soon.”

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kutaisi (Georgia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Male (Maldives), Manama (Bahrain), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).