The UAE’s summer is officially over, and the country is now experiencing a pleasant transition from autumn to the best season of the year - winter. As the temperature drops, the cooler climes provide a perfect opportunity to explore the scenic deserts of the Emirates.

Experts in the tourism industry are recording high demand for outdoor adventures in the UAE, and desert safari falls on top of the list. Compared to August, the tourism companies have recorded a nearly 300 per cent increase in bookings daily.

Tito Mathachan, director of sales at Rayna Tours, said the demand is increasing every day for outdoor activities, especially desert safari. “In the summer months, we were receiving around 200 guests. However, the demand for desert safari is increasing, and we are taking nearly 500-600 guests to the desert daily,” said Mathachan.

He added that these guests are only tourists visiting UAE to experience the other-worldly landscapes, the golden sands and the different adventures the country has to offer. “There are days where we have even catered to 1,000 guests (a day) for the off-road adventure,” said Mathachan.

This desert activity is an authentic Arabian adventure that lasts for six hours, including thirty minutes to one hour of dune bashing and is a must-do escapade during a Dubai trip. Rayna Tours organises desert tours, which serve as a perfect starting point for an exhilarating session of dune bash aboard a 4X4 vehicle.

The company offers various packages starting from Dh210 per person for a 4-6 hour trip with many other packages, which include quad biking, dinner in the desert, dune buggy, and more at additional cost.

The visitors are taken to a desert in Al Awir, which is approximately 30 kilometres from Dubai’s city centre.

Other tour operators also witness a massive demand for desert safari and have daily trips for visitors in the country. “We have scheduled trips every evening and are mostly running full,” said Libin Varghese, director of sales, Rooh Tourism.

Varghese mentioned that there is huge competition in the tourism market, and a few operators offer a desert safari for as cheap as Dh35 for dune bashing for just 15 minutes, “however, that is not the true desert safari experience,” said Varghese.

“Dune bashing in desert safari is just 30- 40 minutes of adventure, but people must experience the other activities to get the feel of the ancient Bedouin culture and traditions.”

Rooh Tourism offers a day package starting from Dh120, including a few activities. Tourists who wish to have add-ons from the operator will be charged extra depending on the activity.

The desert safari operators in Dubai offer various options- in the morning and in the evenings. Morning desert safari is designed for tourists wanting to witness the marvellous desert sunrise views. However, evenings are choreographed for a more traditional affair with belly dancing, a Tanura show, and a lavish BBQ dinner with vegetarian and non-vegetarian options.

