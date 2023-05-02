RIYADH — Via Riyadh, the new luxury shopping and entertainment district, will be open to the public in Riyadh on May 11. This was announced by Turki Al-Sheikh, chairman of the General Entertainment Authority.

In a statement on his official Twitter account, Al-Sheikh said that the Via Riyadh zone will include the most luxurious restaurants, shops and cinemas. Opening of the most luxurious entertainment destination in the Saudi capital city will be a landmark initiative in the Kingdom’s incredible journey in the entertainment sector for the year 2023.

Via Riyadh was inaugurated by Turki Al-Sheikh in January this year ahead of its formal opening to the public. The new district is part of a wider initiative under the Saudi Vision 2030 plan to modernize the country and develop its entertainment sector to help diversify the economy. Via Riyadh will feature five-star hotel Regis, 22 luxury stores, 15 restaurants and cafes, seven cinemas, and an international food market.

The opening ceremony will showcase the new zone, which took 20 months to build, and it is distinguished by a combination of authentic and modern architecture at the same time, and its spaces are designed in a way that gives comfort and relaxation through vast green spaces, artistic sculptures, and perennial trees near the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh.

The new venue will also include a theatre for live performances, which will be inaugurated by renowned Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah on May 18. He will be the first artist to perform a concert in the Via Riyadh area on the occasion of the opening, according to the announcement of Turki Al-Sheikh. It is expected that this destination will be one of the ideal destinations for residents and visitors of Riyadh looking for entertainment in a luxurious and exceptional atmosphere.

