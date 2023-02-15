The Miss World 2023 beauty pageant will be held in the UAE, Julia Morley, Chairman of Miss World Limited, has announced.

The dates and the exact venue in the UAE for the 71st Miss World Festival has not been made known yet.

A statement on the Miss World wrbsite said further details to follow.

Miss World is the oldest existing international beauty pageant. It was created in the United Kingdom by Eric Morley in 1951. Since his death in 2000, Morley's widow, Julia Morley, has co-chaired the pageant. Along with Miss Universe, Miss International, and Miss Earth, it is one of the Big Four international beauty pageants.

The current Miss World is Karolina Bielawska of Poland, who was crowned by Toni-Ann Singh of Jamaica on March 16, 2022, in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

