UAE - As residents are busy preparing for Eid Al Adha and summer vacations, it is essential to be well-informed about what travellers can and cannot pack in their luggage.

Before packing bags, travellers must make sure that they do not place any items in the bags that may invite trouble at the departure and arrival airports.

Airlines have mentioned on their website materials that are prohibited while flying. Certain substances and items are strictly prohibited in carry-on and checked-in luggage due to safety concerns.

Emirates Airlines has mentioned on its website that items or substances that pose health and safety hazards to passengers or may damage the aircraft are forbidden to carry. These items must not be brought on board. Emirates forbids the transportation of all smart balance wheels (even with the lithium batteries removed) either as checked-in or carry-on baggage,” as mentioned on the website.

Here is the list of Items that Emirates Airlines has banned:

For safety reasons, the airlines do not accept motorised vehicles such as hoverboards, mini-Segways and smart or self-balancing wheels.

Security-type attaché cases, cash boxes, cash bags, etc. incorporating dangerous goods, such as lithium batteries or pyrotechnic material, except when authorised by the airline, are totally forbidden.

Lighter fuel and lighter refills are not permitted in one’s checked-in or carry-on baggage.

Disabling devices such as mace, and pepper spray containing an irritant or incapacitating substance are forbidden in checked and carry-on baggage.

Electroshock weapons (Tasers) containing dangerous goods such as explosives, compressed gases, and lithium batteries are forbidden in carry-on baggage or checked baggage or on the person.

All fireworks and any other items containing explosives, like Christmas crackers, firecrackers, bottle rockets, poppers, and sparklers, are forbidden to be carried either as carry-on baggage or as checked baggage.

However, the airline allows the following items:

Item Checked-in Carry-on Alcohol Yes Yes Batteries No Yes Drones Yes No Insulated packaging containing refrigerated liquid nitrogen Yes Yes Radioisotopic cardiac pacemakers No Yes

Etihad's list

Etihad Airways has also mentioned the requirements on their website. Here are a few objects that are prohibited to carry.

Subject to approval with conditions in check-in baggage

like knives arrows, meat cleavers, machetes, and scalpels are allowed to carry in check-in baggage.

These are allowed to carry in check-in baggage. However, if one is required to carry in a cabin, the quantity should be within 100ml.

Strong-smelling perishable items are prohibited on all Etihad aircraft.

Durian

Champedek

Pedalai

Marang

Jackfruit

Electronic devices, including laptops, tablets, and cameras, are generally allowed in carry-on luggage. However, they may need to be screened separately during security checks.

Many ticketing and travel website has mentioned that travellers who require medication have to pack prescription drugs in their original labelled containers. “If you require special medication, you should always carry your prescription with you when you board any flight,” Emirates noted.

“It's advisable to bring a copy of the prescription or a doctor's note for medications,” Etihad Airways added.

