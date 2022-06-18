Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates adds another world class experience with a new home check-in service that offers customers the option to check in from home.

This service is free of charge to Emirates' First Class customers based in Dubai and Sharjah. The check-in agents will visit passengers' homes or hotels at pre-booked times to complete all formalities, including document verification, baggage checking-in, and boarding passes. There is an allocated counter at the airport for any last-minute extra luggage.a

The agents will take the luggage, while customers can choose to go to the airport at their convenience using the pre-booked Emirates complimentary chauffeur-drive service.

The complimentary home check-in service must be booked at least 24 hours prior to flight departure time and the latest check in for the home service is six hours before the flight’s departure.

On arrival at Dubai International airport (DXB), which must be minimum of 90 minutes prior to the flight, customers can proceed directly to immigration and security, and then continue to Emirates’ dedicated First Class Lounge.

All Emirates customers can experience a smooth and contactless experience at the airport by using the Emirates App to check-in and issue a mobile boarding pass and using the Emirates’ self-service bag drop.

Registered customers can continue hands-free through the airport by using the integrated biometrics tunnel and smart gates at DXB.

