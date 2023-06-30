The six-day Eid Al Adha weekend has now reached the halfway point — with only three days left before regular office days resume.

If you're one of those who decided to stay put for the holidays and now running out of ideas on what to do for the next few days, here are some adventure suggestions.

Why not go for a joy ride and experience the diverse landscapes, cultural attractions, breathtaking sights across the UAE? Every emirate is unique in its own way. In the north, for example, you can soak in the majestic mountain views or go for a quick dip off ssome pristine beaches.

Ready to go? Here are some itineraries for a day-long UAE adventure:

Ras Al Khaimah

With its rugged landscapes and outdoor activity options, this emirate is the best place for thrill-seekers. Here are some places to visit:

Abu Dhabi

The UAE Capital offers several activities and outdoor adventures. This vibrant emirate has something for everyone, from thrilling roller-coasters to cultural landmarks and serene beaches.

Fujairah

Hitting the road en route Fujairah is an adventure on its own with the panoramic views you'll see along the way. The road passes through the Hajar Mountains unveiling spectacular views and opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking and mountain biking.

Besides its natural treasures, the emirate also takes pride at how it blends traditional Arabian culture and modern development. Here are some places to visit:

Sharjah

Sharjah is often known as the ‘Cultural Capital of the UAE’. It has got rich heritage, a vibrant arts scene, and a family-friendly environment. It also has numerous museums and cultural institutions, markets, and beautiful parks and gardens.

The emirate has an array of attractions designed for all ages with a family-friendly environment and immersive tourism experience.

Please note that Eid Al Adha may affect opening and closing hours. Check the latest update before starting your journey.

Al Ain

Al Ain, often referred to as the Garden City of the UAE, is a captivating destination that combines natural beauty and cultural heritage. Located in the eastern region of Abu Dhabi, it offers a unique blend of traditional Arabian charm and contemporary attractions.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).