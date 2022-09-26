UAE - The Dubai Municipality announced the reopening date of the 2022 season on Sunday.

The park houses a diverse community of animals from across the world living in climate-controlled environments similar to their natural habitats.

It is home to the world’s first drive-through crocodile exhibit; the UAE’s largest group of baboons; the largest drive-through lion exhibit; and the country’s only drive-through hippo and tiger exhibits.

The park had closed for the summer season in June.

The park is home to around 3,000 animals, with 78 species of mammals – including 10 different carnivores and 17 primates – 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds plus amphibians and invertebrates, all living on the 119-hectare site.

New animals and experiences for the 2022 season are yet to be announced. For the 2021 season, the park had offered a behind-the-scenes experience for the first time. It allowed visitors to get close to the animals, learn about their habitat and ways of caring for them – all under the watchful guidance of an animal shepherd.

New animals at the sanctuary included the squirrel monkey, Mona monkey, Arabian wolf, and the northern white-cheeked gibbon.

