Authorities in Dubai have reduced the speed limit of a key stretch on Al Ittihad Road. Effective November 20, authorities will reduce the speed limit on the stretch between Sharjah and Al Garhoud Bridge from 100kmph to 80kmph.

The new speed limit applies from the Sharjah-Dubai border on Al Ittihad Road and extends to Al Garhoud Bridge.

Traffic signs along Al Ittihad Road will be updated to reflect the new maximum speed limit. Red lines will mark the beginning of the speed reduction zone. Radars on the road will be adjusted accordingly.

Thousands of motorists use the stretch to travel from Dubai to Sharjah every day. Among them is Hamdan Firas, a Syrian expat who stays in Al Nahda, Sharjah. While on the way to his office in Dubai Internet City, he gets stuck in traffic till the underpass after Abu Hail. “Once past that point, the road generally opens up for smoother traffic flow. After crossing the underpass, many vehicles tend to accelerate to speeds exceeding 100kmph. This often confuses and increases the risk of accidents. With the reduction in the speed limit, I hope that drivers will be more responsible.”

Another resident who commutes regularly on Al Ittihad Road said the sharp curve towards Garhoud Bridge sees “some drivers drive as if they are on an F1 track”. The reduced speed limit will limit dangerous driving here, said Abdul Hameed, a Somali expat working in a food and beverage firm.

He said the new limit will also make it easier to take the exit towards the airport after Abu Hail.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said in a statement on Tuesday that it took the decision with the Dubai Police after a "recent study" reviewed the number of entrances/exits, proximity of intersections, recurrence of traffic accidents, and recent improvements and developments in the area.

The RTA uses a speed management manual to review speed limits on Dubai’s main roads. The guide helps authorities set the limits by assessing speed limits and traffic flow.

