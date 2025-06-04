Nakhal: Nakhal Fort is one of the key tourism landmarks in South Al Batinah.

The fort received, during the past few years, the attention and care of citizens and tourists, something that contributed to the cultural movement and tourism and empowered the youth and the participation of women and supported the crafts of the local community and tourism in the Wilayat of Nakhal.

The operation of the fort in 2023, when the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism signed a 25- year agreement on the management of the fort with Nakhal Ahlia Investment Company, which gave the company the right to transform the fort into a tourism and entertainment destination that cope with the topography of the area and the Omani identity.

The operators have, since 2023, launched different programmes and activities to change the fort into a must-visit destination throughout the year.

Saud bin Khalfan Al Kindi, Chief Executive Officer of Nakhal Ahlia Investment Company, said that the number of visitors from within and outside the Sultanate of Oman to the fort amounted to 11,274 during the first quarter of 2025 including 1,731 Omanis and 9,543 visitors from other countries, in addition to 5,986 children aged below 7 years and school students who visited the fort free of charge.

He said that the number of activities / events organised amounted to 10 covering all community programmes up to the end of March 2025.

Following the agreement signing, the Nakhal Fort has changed into a ground for the cultural festivals and celebrations.

After the completion of the renovation works, the fort hosted the First Nakhal Fort Forum, he said, adding that the activities at the fort also included interactive educational programmes for the youth and children.

Nakhal Ahlia Investment Company boosted the efforts accorded on the fort through partnerships with institutions concerned with education and heritage and joint cooperation agreement signed in April 2025 with Oman Memory Centre for the launch of a permanent exhibition at the fort to shed light on biographies of Omani figures in the Wilayat of Nakhal.

The exhibition would acquaint the visitors with over 100 prominent personalities including judges, scholars and book copy writers who were well known during the past centuries for serving the national heritage and their valuable manuscripts, documents and possessions.

Organised by Oman Film Society, the fort also hosted the Al Batinah International Film Festival and also organised fine art exhibitions.

The Omani women association participated, along with the members of the local community, in the different programmes and activities of the fort.

Al Kindi said that Nakhal Ahlia Investment Company intends to introduce new cultural initiatives, workshops, seminars and forums.

