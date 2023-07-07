The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has unveiled spectacular offerings across its fully-integrated and serviced world-class destinations to enable locals, residents and tourists to unlock the best of Sharjah all summer.

From discounts of up to 50 percent on tickets to top attractions, to engaging kids’ summer camps and thrilling adventure activities, to exciting prizes and raffle draws, and educational and learning opportunities, Shurooq is set to make the summer of 2023 truly memorable for all.

Summer in Sharjah is all about uniquely experiencing the emirate’s history, culture, leisure, luxury, warm hospitality and fun across Shurooq’s seven family-friendly destinations, including five in the main city, namely, Al Qasba, Al Majaz Waterfront, Al Heera Beach, Al Noor Island, Maraya Art Centre, The Chedi Al Bait Sharjah, Al Montazah Parks, Kshisha Park; Mleiha Archaeological Centre in the central region, and Khorfakkan Beach in the eastern region.

Moreover, the guided city bus tours on City Sightseeing Sharjah and Sharjah Boats Tour are offering big discounts on tickets as well as exclusive summer packages.

With a Summer Passport, visitors to these two top leisure and lifestyle destinations in Sharjah will enjoy exclusive access and heavy discounts across several water-themed experiences to beat the heat until August 31. Buy 1 Get 1 for the Sofa Boat ticket at the Al Qasba Canal, enjoy kayaking at the Al Majaz, Happy Fun games, and football at Falkon Sport at reduced costs, and make evenings memorable with musical fountain shows.

Shurooq's Al Heera Beach, spanning 3.5 km in the Al Fisht area, offers a wealth of services and activities including water sports like flyboarding, paddle boarding and beach volleyball. Early morning Yoga by the Beach runs every weekend, and guests earn one free kids play area entry for every AED 50 spent at outlets. Furthermore, the Ice Cream van operates every day.

The “Summer is Calling” summer camp at the Khorfakkan beach is a not-to-miss attraction for children and families, where they will immerse in a variety of fun beach-themed and other activities being organised in collaboration with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club. Moreover, an array of thrilling competitions and activities including rowing, sailing, fishing, swimming, diving, marine rescue, beach volleyball, and exciting cruises await at this awe-inspiring beach destination.

Catch the “Daytime Delights, Night-time Thrills” summer programme at Al Montazah Parks, running until the end of August, to win incredible phones and latest gadgets including the iPhone 14 Pro Max, Sony Play Stations, and gym memberships, complimentary hotel stays and tickets, and lots more. All one needs to do to enter the raffle draw is spend AED 100 at one of the many F&B or retail outlets, or just buy tickets to the various rides and attractions.

Al Montazah Parks is also resuming its highly anticipated Ladies Day season at the Pearls Kingdom. Starting June 13, every Tuesday will be exclusively reserved for ladies to enjoy all fun and entertainment from 10:00 a.m. until midnight.

Shurooq’s boutique heritage property in the historical Heart of Sharjah district, The Chedi Al Bait, has designed The Stay Longer offer, which allows guests to receive an AED 200 cashback on staying in the hotel’s Heritage Room for a minimum of two nights. Additionally, the Family Resort offer allows visitors to book a large room and get a 20 percent discount on the second, with free dinner in the hotel restaurant for children under the age of 12. The hotel is also offering a Day Pass that allows day guests to spend their day at the pool from 9am to 6pm, and enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi. A 20 percent discount can be availed on spa services with the spa gift voucher.

Close-to-nature experiences await at the Mysk Kingfisher Retreat in Kalba and the Mysk Al Badayer Retreat in Sharjah’s central desert, where guests can enjoy a 25 percent discount on the luxurious accommodation provided by both eco-luxury Shurooq properties.

The Mleiha Archaeological Centre offers visitors the opportunity to benefit from 30 percent discounts on all horse riding tours and courses, as well as up to Buy 1 Get 1 offers on thrilling adventure packages, restful camping and stargazing experiences, and educational packages.

From 1st June to 15th September, City Sightseeing Sharjah offers up to 50 percent off on tickets, including day tours, night tours with 15-minute boat rides, and complimentary tickets for children. For adults seeking a mesmerising boat trip, Sharjah Boats Tour offers discounts on private 30-minute excursions.

Maraya Art Centre is offering workshops for children and adults from 15-20 July 2023. Workshops include watercolour bookmark making, tote bag decoration, ink painting and texture painting for beginners. Bwader Art Studio will also engage participants in immersive workshops including naturally pressed floral art, eco-friendly scented candle-making, modern terrazzo coasters and jewellery tray-making.

Al Noor Island and Kshisha Park packed with entertainment and adventures

Al Noor Island’s visitors can enjoy exclusive discounts on tickets throughout summer. The destination has organised five workshops in three zones around the island every Sunday. Noor Café hosts a “Cupcake Decoration” workshop, while the Butterfly House offers “Get Artsy and Get Crafty” workshops. “Art in Nature” and "Nurture Nature" workshops will be organised at The Juice Bar area will educate and entertain young participants.

The Kshisha Park in Al Rahmaniya is also organising a diverse range of workshops for children, including practical exercises, friendly football matches, training sessions to learn the correct technique of rowing, along with other exciting water activities.

"Our aim in launching the 2023 summer activities and programmes is to meet the aspirations and needs of visitors of all age groups, ensuring public well-being and enhancing the quality of life for residents and visitors of Sharjah and the UAE," explained Khalid Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Operations at Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq). "We are committed to providing exceptional experiences in our integrated destinations, with the goal of significantly contributing to the emirate's appeal as a top tourist destination in the region."