SHARJAH - Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has announced free entry to its museums in celebration of the UAE’s 51st National Day and Commemoration Day on 1st and 2nd December.

Additionally, SMA will be hosting an array of entertaining and educational activities for members of the public from all age groups.

Activities marking the occasions, that are presented in Arabic and English languages will take place on 2nd December at Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn), Sharjah Maritime Museum and Hisn Khor Fakkan.

The fun-filled activities comprise traditional games and competitions, food corner, folkloric performances, and a maritime parade.

On 2nd December, the events at Sharjah Maritime Museum will kick off at 14:30 with a maritime parade followed by a number of activities between 16:30 and 22:00 that include workshops, Emirati traditional games and drum band shows.

Moreover, activities that run between 16:30 and 21:00 at Hisn Khor Fakkan and between 16:30 and 20:00 at Sharjah Fort (Al Hisn) offer visitors henna designs, photo booth, and a taste of UAE heritage.