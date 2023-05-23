ABU DHABI: SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region's first Marine Life Theme Park, has officially opened its doors to the public, offering exciting experiences and immersive adventures for guests of all ages.

The grand opening ceremony featured performances by Emirati superstar Hussain Al Jassmi and Scottish recording artist Red, accompanied by a sensational orchestra of 120 musicians.

The event celebrated the launch of the state-of-the-art Marine Life Theme Park, captivating the crowd with stunning sound and light shows. Hundreds of special guests and celebrities attended the much-anticipated occasion.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, the newest addition to Yas Island's collection of theme parks, was developed by Miral in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, a renowned educational theme park and entertainment company with a strong focus on zoological conservation.

The festivities began in the One Ocean realm, where guests enjoyed an exclusive first viewing of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi's spectacular show, "One Epic Ocean." This immersive production showcased the wonders of the ocean through multimedia presentations and cutting-edge spatial audio technology. The stage came alive as young marine enthusiasts activated a mesmerizing sound and light display, featuring a swirling vortex illuminating the One Ocean globe.

This symbolic moment, representing the connection between the ocean and humanity, marked the official opening of SeaWorld Abu Dhabi. The audience was then treated to captivating performances by the orchestra and Red, culminating in a special track dedicated to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, performed by Hussain Al Jassmi. As a breathtaking finale, three-dimensional silver figures resembling marine animals graced the stage, inviting guests to explore the newly unveiled park.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi offers an unforgettable experience for visitors to explore the wonders of marine life and enjoy thrilling adventures.

During the event Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral, alongside Scott Ross, Chairman of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, and Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, welcomed Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, in addition to other government officials, as well as ambassadors and chargé d'affaires to the UAE from the USA, Japan, Singapore and Belgium among other countries.

Al Mubarak said, “Today marks a great milestone for Abu Dhabi as we open SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, a landmark attraction that is unparalleled in the region and the world on every level. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi represents the next generation of theme parks, joining the world-class experiences on Yas Island, further positioning it as a top global destination, contributing to the growth of Abu Dhabi’s tourism vision. The Park will also play a key role in promoting environmental awareness and protecting marine life in Abu Dhabi, the UAE and the wider region, undoubtedly inspiring guests to care for and protect our precious marine life for years to come. Together, with our partner, SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, we are proud to be pushing the limits of science and conservation to create a truly unparalleled knowledge hub, demonstrating our joint commitment to upholding the highest standards of animal care and welfare. We look forward to welcoming guests from around the world to showcase the beauty and wonder of the ocean at this one-of-a-kind park.”

Spanning five indoor levels over 183,000 sqm, the park tells a captivating One Ocean story, taking guests on a journey of discovery seamlessly blending learning and fun across eight immersive realms. At SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, guests of all ages can enjoy unique family-friendly experiences including up-close animal encounters and animal presentations. The park is also home to inspiring entertainment, exciting rides and attractions as well as unmatched dining and shopping experiences.

Scott Ross, Chairman of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, stated, “As the first SeaWorld park to open outside of the United States, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi marks a significant chapter for SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. It is with great privilege we celebrate this highly anticipated opening alongside our valued partners at Miral. The extraordinary SeaWorld Abu Dhabi Marine Life Theme Park was born through years of collaboration and innovation, combining SeaWorld’s nearly 60 years of experience in animal welfare and commitment to marine conservation with Miral’s unprecedented track record as a leading developer of world-class destinations. Together, we have created a state-of-the-art Marine Life Theme Park unlike anything the world has seen to date, truly representing a next generation SeaWorld experience. We have no doubt that guests will be amazed with all that SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has to offer and we are sincerely proud to play our part in inspiring their commitment to marine conservation for years to come.”

Each realm at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is uniquely themed and intricately designed, transporting guests to different marine environments found across the globe. The One Ocean realm acts as the core of the park sharing the One Ocean story through highly immersive media. The realm is also home to the Animal Care Centre and houses the portals to the rest of the park, while the Abu Dhabi Ocean realm invites guests to discover the unique marine life of the Arabian Gulf. At Rocky Point, guests will see sea lions and harbor seals in a hidden cove inspired by the USA’s Pacific Northwest.

The Tropical Ocean realm features a vibrant and sunny rainforest and a stunning blue lagoon with dolphins, flamingos, fish and birds. In MicroOcean realm children and families are in for big fun as they explore the microscopic world as plankton and learn that being small can have a big impact. In Endless Ocean realm guests will marvel at the world’s largest multi-species marine life aquarium, featuring over 68,000 marine animals and an astounding 25 million litres of water. In the Arctic and Antarctica realms of Polar Ocean, guests will enjoy icy seascapes and learn about the unique habits of polar species.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi offers 10 up-close animal encounters amongst 100 animal experiences and presentations, where guests can learn about the unique characteristics and behaviors of fascinating marine animals including dolphins, sharks, and sea turtles.

The park is also home to over 15 interactive rides and experiences, each taking guests on a unique journey of discovery beneath the waves. Thrill-seekers can enjoy rides like the Manta Coaster at Tropical Ocean, or hop into the Hypersphere 360o in Polar Ocean’s Arctic Realm. Additionally, several family friendly rides await in MicroOcean – there’s something for guests of all ages to enjoy at the Marine Life Theme Park.

As guests venture through SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, entertainment is all around with over 20 live characters and performances taking place over the course of each day. Guests can refuel between activities throughout their journey, with 18 different dining experiences to choose from, ranging from quick snacks on-the-go to fine dining options. For those who love to shop, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is home to 13 retail outlets where guests can find unique souvenirs, gifts and merchandise to commemorate their visit.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi has recently announced its certification by Global Humane, the international brand of American Humane and the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare. It is the first facility in the MENA region to achieve this certification.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the latest addition to Yas Island’s award-winning portfolio of theme parks and attractions, including Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and CLYMB Abu Dhabi. One of the world’s fastest growing leisure destinations, Yas Island features some of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic entertainment hubs and landmarks.



Khoder Nashar