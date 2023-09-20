Jeddah: Sea huts along the shores of Jeddah have become a very popular tourist attraction because of their uniqueness.



Jeddah has many distinctive beaches that attract all kinds of tourists. The sea huts offer a great experience, relaxation, tranquility and picturesque views of the Red Sea.



The huts have different designs; they are usually made of wood and provide a unique experience for tourists who are looking to relax away from the city noise.



The sea hut beach is special because of its distinctive feature, which makes it look like a giant swimming pool with a bright blue water, which makes it ideal for swimming and water games.



Tourists get to see the sun rays through the small openings in the wooden huts; they fill the huts with dim lighting which makes them aesthetically pleasing. At night the huts are lit by sparkling lamps, making them artistic and attractive, and different from the day look.



Tourists also get to watch the sunset and enjoy the moderate sea breeze on this unique beach.



The western shore of Jeddah has many ideal sites that provide a new experience full of fun for the visitors and tourists who come to appreciate the comfortable atmosphere in surroundings that look like an exquisite painting.